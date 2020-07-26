Mark Larson: Reopening schools during pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As public schools discuss how to safely reopen their campuses, administrators are closely watching a proposal that would shield districts from paying damages, with some exceptions, should students or staff get sick with the coronavirus even after a school follows safety guidelines.

Newsom has ordered school districts in most of the state to begin the year with distance learning, with strict guidelines for when they could reopen. Lawmakers are discussing how to aid districts with their distance learning programs, which could require amending the state budget.

KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host joined Good Morning San Diego to share his thoughts on reopening schools for students.