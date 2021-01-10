Mark Larson shares his thoughts on COVID-19 restrictions





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Amid rising COVID-19 case numbers and shrinking ICU capacity, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria recently signed an executive order calling for stronger enforcement of state and county public health orders throughout the city.

The newly elected mayor said he’s directed the San Diego Police Department and City Attorney’s Office to pursue fines of up to $1,000 and “potentially other enforcement actions against public nuisances who choose to endanger the lives of others and blatantly and egregiously defy the provisions of state and county public health orders.”

KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host, Mark Larson, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss Mayor Gloria’s executive order.

The executive order, which comes one day after California extended its regional stay-at-home order for the Southern California region due to surging COVID-19 hospitalizations, also suspends enforcement of parking regulations throughout the city “in an effort to encourage San Diegans to abide by the stay-at-home order.”

San Diego County public health officials have reported 3,538 new COVID-19 infections and 53 additional deaths from the virus.

Saturday’s reported cases mark the 40th consecutive day with more than 1,000 new diagnoses.

Cases have crossed the 2,000 mark in 30 of the past 30 days after Tuesday’s 1,814 broke a 26-day streak. The 3,000-mark has been crossed 14 times since the start of the pandemic while the 4,000-mark has been crossed three times.

Hospitalizations resulting from the virus rose another 29 to a total 6,206 total on Saturday.

The county has surpassed 80% of its hospital beds occupied, a significant number due to the county reserving the last 20% of its licensed beds exclusively for COVID-19 patients. New patients, according to a plan developed by the county HHSA last year, could be turned away in some cases.

The HHSA reported a 89% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the last 30 days and a 67% increase in ICU admittance in the same period.