Mark Larson shares his thoughts on new COVID-19 restrictions

San Diego County and the rest of Southern California will fall under sweeping new health restrictions Sunday evening due to the rapidly increasing number of hospitalizations from the coronavirus, state officials said just as the county saw a record-high number of new COVID-19 cases.

state-mandated “regional stay-at-home” order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, triggered when intensive-care unit bed availability remained below 15% after Saturday’s daily update, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The 11-county Southern California region’s available ICU capacity was 12.5% Saturday, a decrease from 13.1% the day before. San Diego County had 20.9% of its ICU beds available as of Friday.

Under the order, the following businesses/recreational facilities will be forced to close:

— indoor and outdoor playgrounds;

— indoor recreational facilities;

— hair salons and barbershops;

— personal care services;

— museums, zoos, and aquariums;

— movie theaters;

— wineries;

— bars, breweries and distilleries;

— family entertainment centers;

— cardrooms and satellite wagering;

— limited services;

— live audience sports; and

— amusement parks.

Schools with waivers will be allowed to remain open, along with “critical infrastructure” and retail stores, which will be limited to 20% of capacity. Restaurants will be restricted to takeout and delivery service only. Hotels would be allowed to open “for critical infrastructure support only,” while churches would be restricted to outdoor only services. Entertainment production — including professional sports — would be allowed to continue without live audiences.

KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host, Mark Larson, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the new regulations.