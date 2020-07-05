Mark Larson: State and County COVID-19 regulations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County has become the final county in Southern California to be placed on the state’s monitoring list after it saw a steady rise in daily coronavirus cases, which could lead to closures or new business restrictions.

KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host Mark Larson joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss California’s state and county coronavirus response regulations.

County health officials said the rate of COVID-19 cases in the region surpassed the state’s threshold of no more than 100 positive cases per 100,000 residents. The county reported a rate of 112.8 positive cases per 100,000 residents Thursday, a number that increased from 103.8 per 100,000 just three days prior.

Health officials reported a total of 15,696 COVID-19 cases throughout the county on Friday, with 387 deaths. There were 1,849 hospitalizations, with 503 people in intensive care.

Of the 7,307 tests reported Friday, 7% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average of positive tests is 5.3%.

No new community outbreaks were reported Friday, lowering the one-week count to 21. The county is still well over the limit of seven, which San Diego County set for itself.

Now on the state’s monitoring list, several businesses could be forced to change the way they operate indoors by as early as Tuesday, and restrictions would remain in place for a minimum of three weeks. Businesses affected include restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, cardrooms, family entertainment centers, museums and zoos.