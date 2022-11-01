Mark Larson: The impact of early voting and redistricting

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Election Day is around the corner, and come Nov. 8 many will be asked about policies they had never properly considered.

San Diego is faced with many impactful propositions and measures this election season. Some of these, like Prop. 29, could impact the wellbeing of entire communities.

KUSI Political Contributor and AM radio host Mark Larson joined “Good Morning San Diego” to talk about some of the measures on San Diego’s ballot and how best to address the propositions posed.