Mark Larson urges for a change in California’s pandemic approach

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Comparisons are being drawn between different approaches to the pandemic from two coastal states: California and Florida.

Mark Larson, KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host, joined KUSI to discuss the state’s dissimilar routes towards lockdowns, urging for a change in the approach.

“It’s time to look at the facts after a year of this and realize, hey, you can be open like Florida, doesn’t mean that no one ever tests positive or people don’t get sick, like they do from a lot of things. But if the numbers are the same, pretty much, then yeah, set aside the politics, don’t worry about who the governor is, look at how this works in reality,” Larson said.