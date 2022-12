Mark Larson: Will Newsom run for President in 2024?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mark Larson joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards and Logan Byrnes to ask the question: will Gov. Gavin Newsom run for president in 2024?

Larson, AM 600 KOGO radio host and political contributor to KUSI, says that Newsom’s game plan is to “begrudgingly” run in 2024.

He discussed on “Good Evening San Diego” how Newsom might plan to take the candidacy in the coming years.