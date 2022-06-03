Mark Mathis cruises by opening night of the La Mesa Car Show





LA MESA (KUSI) – The La Mesa Classic Car Show & Live Music Event kicked off Thursday and it was a revvin’ good time!

This summer tradition features a variety of pre-1974 classis cars, trucks and vans for the community to admire along La Mesa Blvd alongside live music and a DJ every week.

This free event is great for all ages to enjoy and can be viewed every Thursday from 5 – 8 p.m. on La Mesa Boulevard.

On “Good Evening San Diego” KUSI’s Mark Mathis was out in La Mesa at their 28th annual Car Show and Live Music Event!