Mark Mathis helps out Woman of the Year Campaign to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI’s Lauren Phinney is nominated as Woman of the Year for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and she is raising money and awareness to end blood cancer.

As part of her campaign, she got the opportunity to meet the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Girl of the Year, 9-year-old Jocelyn Croxen.

One way to get involved is to join Trattoria Don Pietro on Friday, May 14th, and request to sit in Mark Mathis’s section.

The restaurant said it will match all tip donations.