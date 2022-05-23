Mark Meuser (R) campaigns for U.S. Senate in California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The primaries are fast approaching, and a total of 24 candidates are campaigning to represent California in the United States Senate.

Republican candidate Mark Meuser has already visited 57 of California’s 58 counties, and hopes voters from all over the state will support him at the ballot box.

Meuser is prioritizing issues hurting Californians in the pocket book. He hopes to combat the Biden Administration’s reckless policies that have resulted in record high gas prices by supporting grant drilling permits and encourage domestic oil production in the country.

Meuser says the record high price of gas, and record high inflation, is a clear sign that the United States needs to pursue becoming energy independent once again.

Meuser also hopes to combat the rising crime in California, and was recently a victim of the rampant car theft the people of San Francisco have been dealing with for months. During a campaign stop, Meuser had three backpacks, two computers and some clothes stolen from his rental car that was parked in front of a restaurants in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood.

Meuser knows the SF Police won’t do anything to get his belonging back, but hopes to change that for other victims in the future.

For more information on Meuser’s campaign, visit: markmeuser.com