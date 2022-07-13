Mark My Words Podcast: Attorney Michael Curran on Mayor Todd Gloria’s vaccine mandate

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Attorney Michael Curran has dedicated his time to represent business owners who faced losing their livelihoods due to government overreach.

Fast forward to July 2022, and Curran is now focusing on helping unvaccinated City of San Diego workers, including San Diego Police Department officers from losing their jobs over Mayor Todd Gloria’s vaccination mandate.

In this episode of KUSI’s Mark My Words podcast, Curran explained in detail how Mayor Todd Gloria plans to enforce a strict vaccination mandate for all City of San Diego employees.

Mayor Gloria confirmed to KUSI News that all unvaccinated City of San Diego employees without an exemption, and who refuse regular COVID-19 testing, will be terminated from their jobs.

Curran pointed out that the coronavirus vaccine does prevent infection or transmission of COVID, so the vaccination issue is now a personal health decision, not a public health decision.