Mark My Words Podcast: Dr. Kelly Victory – SB 2098 is the worst legislation passed in my lifetime





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Dr. Kelly Victory joined KUSI’s Mark Mathis on the Mark My Words podcast to react to a controversial new bill Governor Newsom just signed into law. SB 2098 targets doctors just like her. Luckily, Dr. Victory does not live or work in California, but her personal experience make her the perfect doctor to speak on the issue and what it means for the thousands of doctors working in our state.

SB 2098 reads;

“Existing law provides for the licensure and regulation of physicians and surgeons by the Medical Board of California and the Osteopathic Medical Board of California. Existing law requires the applicable board to take action against any licensed physician and surgeon who is charged with unprofessional conduct, as provided. This bill would designate the dissemination of misinformation or disinformation related to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, or “COVID-19,” as unprofessional conduct. The bill would also make findings and declarations in this regard.”

Dr. Victory is shocked Gavin Newsom signed the legislation into law, and says it’s the “worst legislation” passed in her lifetime.

KUSI News was unable to publish this episode on YouTube because it may violate their “community guidelines.”