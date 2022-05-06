Mark My Words podcast with KUSI News Director, Steve Cohen





In this edition of KUSI’s Mark My Words podcast, we sat down for an extended conversation with KUSI’s News Director, Steve Cohen.

Cohen went over the complicated SCOTUS opinion on Roe vs. Wade, and what exactly the opinion says, they did not debate beliefs about abortion, rather just what it legally means to give the decision making back to the states. Here in California, this ruling will have no impact.

Next, KUSI’s Mark Mathis asked Cohen about the media as a whole, and how technological advances have changed the way he runs a newsroom, and how he continues to make a difference in the San Diego community through KUSI’s coverage and dedication to local news.

You can listen to KUSI’s Mark My Words on Spotify, Apple and all major podcast platforms.