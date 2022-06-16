Mark My Words: San Diego County Gun Owners PAC details Joe Biden’s Gun Control proposals

Executive Director of the San Diego County Gun Owners PAC, Michael Schwartz, detailed what Biden’s proposals mean, and why he and other Second Amendment supporters are opposed to them.

On the local level here in San Diego County, the Board of Supervisors has passed a measure to sue gun manufacturers, and distributors (local stores included), for deaths caused by firearms. Schwartz called out Supervisor Nathan Fletcher’s hypocrisy for having his own security detail, paid for by the taxpayers, while pushing to disarm law-abiding Americans. Schwartz said the measure to sue gun manufacturers will never hold up in court, and Fletcher is doing it to be politically rewarded by members of the Democrat party.