Mark My Words: Supervisor Jim Desmond details opposition to SANDAG’s Regional Transportation Plan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday, December 10th, 2021, SANDAG is scheduled to vote on their $163 BILLION Regional Transportation Plan. The proposed plan essentially changes the entire framework of San Diego County, as it brings construction of enormous public transit projects across the county. Many critics say supporters of the plan want people out of their cars, and to begin using public transit methods regularly.

To pay for it, the plan includes various tax INCREASES, including a per-mile tax that San Diego drivers will be expected to pay based on how many miles they drive in a year.

County Supervisor Jim Desmond has been a vocal opponent to the plan, as he is against any tax hikes, and doesn’t believe heavy investment into public transportation projects is the best future for America’s Finest City. Desmond detailed how the plan came about, and what problems he sees with it in a lengthy discussion with KUSI’s Mark Mathis.

In the podcast, Desmond explained that SANDAG’s “weighted vote,” overrules their “tally vote,” meaning the representatives of cities with larger populations have more power behind their vote. For example, the cities of Chula Vista and San Diego hold 50% of the weighted vote.

Because of this, Desmond believes the plan will pass, but explained he is hopeful opponents to the plan will win the “tally vote,” although it won’t change the outcome.

SANDAG Board of Directors as of November 24, 2021