Mark Powell: Find out where your school board members stand on mask mandates

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The indoor mask mandate was lifted for most places in California last week, yet children in school and many other youth-oriented places still have to continue wearing masks.

Mark Powell, Former San Diego County Board of Education Member and President of Parents For Quality Education, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss how school boards can handle mask mandates for youth.

Powell recommends parents contact each member of their schoolboard to discuss handling mask mandates, then take appropriate electoral action.