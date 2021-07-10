Mark Powell on California continuing mask mandate in schools

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The CDC recently released new health guidelines stating that vaccinated teachers and students need not wear masks at school.

However, California has elected to continue the mask mandate for schoolchildren, much to the chagrin of some parents.

Just one of these parents is Mark Powell, President of “Parents for Quality Education,” who joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the state’s decision.

Powell argued that continuing to have schoolchildren wear masks sends a confusing message to students that schools are not safe places to be.

He is advocating for having vaccinated students be mask free and unvaccinated students have their parents decide whether they will wear masks or not.