Mark Powell on CDC outreach to teachers union





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Recently released emails showed that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) sought input from a top teachers union in developing its school reopening guidelines.

The New York Post reported communications that showed CDC officials were in touch with leaders from the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), the second-largest teachers union in the country.

Former County Board of Education Mark Powell, joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the CDC’s outreach to the teachers union.