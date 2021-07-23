Mark Powell says affordable housing is needed for Teachers, Police Officers and Nurses

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A recent op-ed published in the San Diego Union-Tribune… discusses the skyrocketing median home prices in San Diego and suggests that your average teacher, nurse, or police officer “does not” make enough annually to afford to purchase a home in San Diego.

The article continues to suggest that affordable housing may be needed in San Diego to help out these essential people in our community.

Parents For Quality Education president Mark Powell joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss his Op-Ed.

Mayor Todd Gloria announced a package of initiatives Monday aimed at producing more homes across the city that residents of all income levels can afford.

A middle-income housing working group of resident volunteers will formulate and evaluate ways to incentivize building more housing for families earning 80% to 120% of the Area Median Income.

Other initiatives include housing at city facilities, on underused commercial sites, updating the city code to allow affordable housing in all neighborhoods, a housing accessibility program for disabled and older San Diego residents, incentivizing housing construction on existing auto-oriented locations, such as car washes or repair shops, in areas near buses or trolleys and requiring new projects on residential sites to replace any affordable units and provide affected residents enhanced protections and affordable housing options.