Mark Sweeney on San Diego Padres in Playoffs

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is making its first playoff appearance since 2006. Up next for the Padres is St. Louis, which lost to Washington in the NLCS last year.

The series opener could put Tatis in the same game with Flaherty for only the second time. The 21-year-old Tatis singled and struck out in two at-bats against Flaherty during the Padres’ 5-3 victory at St. Louis on April 5, 2019.

St. Louis and Miami got into the playoffs despite dealing with a coronavirus outbreak during the season. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt sounded almost giddy while looking ahead to the postseason after navigating a compressed schedule down the stretch.

“We can face anything,” Shildt said with a chuckle, “and now, like, days off, one game a day guaranteed, I mean let’s do this. We’re on board with what this schedule looks like big time. We’re ready.”

Mark Sweeney joined Good Morning San Diego to chat about the “missing element” in pandemic home-field advantage as Padres prepare for their first playoff game in 14 years.