Mark Wahlberg F45 Training studio at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

MCAS MIRAMAR (KUSI) – On Friday June 11, Mark Walhberg joined F45 Training in commencing a major milestone in bringing world class fitness and combat readiness to military members and their families with the opening of F45 Training Miramar Base, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) in San Diego, CA. The celebration was also led by Miramar MCAs Base Commander Colonel Charles B. Dockery. Of course I’d love to work with you on news coverage of this momentous milestone.

A fitness industry first, F45 Training, the global fitness franchise operating at over 2,500+ studios across sixty-five countries, is the very first fitness brand to open on a military installation.

KUSI’s Maddie Sinclair covered the ribbon-cutting live on Good Morning San Diego.