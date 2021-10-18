Market on 8th food hall opens in National City

Years in the making Market on 8th officially opened Monday, October 18th down in National City.

For developer Joel Tubao the project is personal. His parents owned a house just down the street in National City. He wanted to bring a diverse option to the city and really give the community a space to enjoy.

With a combined 11,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space, the community venue will house more than a dozen food, beverage and retail brands.

Many of the food options are first time brick and mortar locations, like Smitty’s Taste of the Bayou. For Gujuan “Smitty” Smith this location is a dream come true. Same could be said for the owner of Ping Yang, Thai cuisine who’s owner says this has been two years in the making for her. The space is open early for coffee and stays open until 9pm.