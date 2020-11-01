Marni von Wilpert on final push for San Diego City Council district 5

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Democrat Marni von Wilpert and Republican Joe Leventhal are both vying to replace termed-out Mark Kersey for San Diego City Council District Five.

The Deputy City Attorney, Peace Corps volunteer and Scripps Ranch native joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss her final push in her campaign.

Marni said “she’s running for City Council to put people over politics and deliver for the people of San Diego.”

Marni has been endorsed by the San Diego City Firefighters, the Latino Police Officer’s Association, and the San Diego Union Tribune.