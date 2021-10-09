Mary Murphy’s Champion Ballroom Academy’s Halloween Spooktacular takes place Oct. 16

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mary Murphy’s Champion Ballroom Academy’s Halloween Spooktacular takes place on Oct. 16, bringing a daytime mini-competition from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and an evening Monster Bash & Scary Show from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Come join the daytime competition from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. for $5 to watch students compete and perform routines.

Mary Murphy herself joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss details of the event.

Mary Murphy’s Champion Ballroom is located at 4255 Ruffin Rd.

Pre-paid tickets cost $35, or $45 at the door.

The top solo scholarship is worth a whopping $250.