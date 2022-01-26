Mask Mandates around the nation are starting to unravel

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with El Cajon Mayor, Bill Wells, about how he is not enforcing mask mandates in El Cajon and how mandates around the globe are starting to unravel.

Mayor Bill Wells said, “El Cajon continues to not enforce mask mandates. We also don’t force vaccine mandates and in fact we’ve hired 10 police officers from other agencies who fired their employees for not having vaccines. I have personally vowed to not wear masks for the past six months.”

A judge in New York issued a ruling yesterday that the Governors mask mandates are unconstitutional and unenforceable.