Mask mandates in school spark protest in Vista

VISTA (KUSI) -The California Department of Public Health said all students and staff should wear masks, issuing a stricter order than what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends. The federal agency has said masks are necessary indoors only for those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

A group of parents protested outside of Vista City Hall Thursday evening opposing mask requirements in California schools.

With COVID-19 cases soaring nationwide, school districts across the U.S. are navigating a tricky path forward amid mounting pressure to get kids back into classrooms full time this school year despite people’s growing fatigue of mask-wearing, vaccine rules and social distancing requirements.

California was one of the slowest states in the country to reopen its public schools after the pandemic forced millions into online learning for more than a year. When schools did reopen, most districts went to a hybrid model that had students go to class in person only a couple of days a week.

California public schools experienced a sharp decline in enrollment this year in part because many parents put their children in private schools that were offering in-person learning.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommended universal masking in schools, even for those who are vaccinated.

Some parent groups have protested California’s school mask requirement, and at least one has threatened to sue. Some districts say they will not enforce the rule, and the state has not indicated there will be penalties for those who ignore the order.