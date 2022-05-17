Mass shootings: Mental health problem or gun control?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The community of Buffalo, New York, continues to mourn the 10 people killed and three people injured in a grocery store mass shooting on Saturday.

Authorities have revealed that the 18-year-old white man targeted the area because it has the highest percentage of black people of any zip code in upstate New York.

Eleven of the 13 people shot were black and the attack is being investigated as a hate crime.

Another shooting took place at a church in Laguna Woods in Orange County Sunday, killing one person and injuring five others.

Many are asking how these mass shootings can be stopped.

Some say it’s about gun control while others believe it is a mental health issue.

Assembly District 34’s Assemblyman Tom Lackey joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss his view on whether the onus is on mental health or gun control.