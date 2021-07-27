Masseur arrested for alleged sexual batteries of women at Escondido parlor

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – A masseur was behind bars Monday on suspicion of sex crimes involving two women at an Escondido massage parlor.

Escondido police said that last Tuesday, July 20, the two alleged victims reported being sexually assaulted during massages at Mayflower Spa on East Valley Parkway.

An investigation into the business led to the arrest of Hengwei Chi, 47, who was booked into county jail on Saturday and was being held on $10,000 bail, according to county jail records.

Police said anyone who has been victimized at the massage parlor or knows anyone who is a victim should call Detective Jeff Udvarheyli at 760-839- 4462.