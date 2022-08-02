Massive fire breaks out in National City warehouse causing millions in damages





NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – Around 11p.m. on Monday night a fire broke out at the Western Gasket & Hose Building on Harding Ave. and 30th Street.

The large building was ablaze and explosions were heard coming from the building, when fire crews arrived on scene.

They entered the building calling for a “2nd alarm and 3rd alarm” bringing in more units. There were approximately 100 firefighters on scene.

The large building was destroyed during the fire, some saying there will be millions of dollars in damages.

The cause is unknown. There were no reported injuries.