Massive homeless camp is property of San Diego County, not City of El Cajon

EL CAJON (KUSI) – Another massive homeless camp has been getting a lot of attention this week.

Most people believe the encampment in question is located in the City of El Cajon, but it is actually is located within the county of San Diego.

Sidewalk encampments are not allowed in the City of El Cajon, according to Mayor Bill Wells.

Instead of allowing sidewalk encampments, El Cajon spends more money per capita than any city or jurisdiction in the San Diego County region on treatment, as well as strict enforcement, Mayor Wells elaborated.

