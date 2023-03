Massive sinkhole in Encinitas worsens with winter rain





ENCINITAS (KUSI) – A sinkhole in Encinitas got worse over the weekend due to the heavy rains.

The massive sinkhole on Lake Dr. is roughly 25 ft around and 30 ft deep. The road and sidewalk have been blocked off.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live in Encinitas with details.