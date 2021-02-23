Master Brewers Association of the Americas approves MiraCosta College’s one of a kind craft brewing program

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – MiraCosta College can proudly boast its craft brewing program, which is the only community college certificate program of its kind in California that meets the standards set by Master Brewers Association of the Americas.

The certification declares that MiraCosta’s BrewTech Program meets an assemblage of standards, like ensuring students are prepared for entry-level positions at large-scale or craft brewing business; employing a key member with extensive experience to lead a brewery; allowing for industry internships; and giving students adequate facilities to hone industry skills and techniques.

The BrewTech program has a job placement rate of 80%.

The only other MBAA-approved program in the state is at UC Davis, and there are only 13 other such programs in the country.

Only two cohorts are enrolled into the program each year, with 16 to 18 students in each cohort.

The program is fairly young, with its first graduates from spring of 2019.

Students enrolled in the program will complete 280 hours, learn the chemistry and biology of beer production, an introduction to equipment used in the industry, the brewing process, brewhouse quality control, yeast and fermentation processes, and how it all affects beer quality.

At the end of the program, students participate in a graduation ceremony by serving beers at campus tasting rooms to industry representatives.