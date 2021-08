‘Matchbox Twenty Too’ performs live on Good Morning San Diego





KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – “Matchbox Twenty Too,” a Matchbox Twenty tribute band, performed live on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego, playing such tunes as “3AM,” “Real World,” and “Push.”

Their upcoming shows are below:

Sept. 5, 2021 – San Manuel Casino, Highland, CA

Sept. 18, 2021 – Ramonafest, Ramona CA

Dec. 11, 2021 – Average Joe’s, Laredo TX