Mater Dei Catholic football team wins Division 2-AA California State Championship

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Mater Dei Catholic high school football team won Division 2-AA California State Championship, making the Crusaders back-to-back state champs.

Head Coach John Joyner and members of the team joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to share insight into the hard work that made them California State Champions for the second straight year.