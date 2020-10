Mater Dei Crusaders receive high volume of college offers

The Crusaders over at Mater Dei High School haven’t let this pandemic slow them down from putting in the work they need in order to succeed at the next level. 13 Crusaders have received college offers during this so called off time, and eight of those athletes have received Division 1 offers. Look out for the powerful Mater Dei Crusaders this next 2021 season as they try to dominate and take home the division three title.