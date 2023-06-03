Mater Dei RB/LB Anthony McMillian Commits to San Diego State Football





Mater Dei Catholic’s Anthony McMillian has decided to stay home for college, as he committed to San Diego State University to play Football at the Collegiate level.

McMillian, the two-way star for the Crusaders, totaled 1,412 All-Purpose Yards, 14 Touchdowns, and 6 Sacks in his Junior season; as he helped capture back-to-back CIF Section Championships for Mater Dei on their way to becoming the first San Diego Football team to win back-to-back CIF State Championships.