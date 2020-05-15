Mater Dei’s Darren Barkins destined for greatness at the next level





Darren Barkins transferred to Mater Dei from Monte Vista at the start of his junior year. But, due to eligibility requirements he was unable to start the football season with the Crusaders.

After waiting out his eligibility, Darren proved why he belonged to play at the next level. Now, going into his senior year, he already has 15 offers to play college football. Those offers range everywhere from here at San Diego State to the home of the Oklahoma Sooners.

Darren is as humble as he is talented and his future looks nothing but bright.