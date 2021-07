Matlock family goes to Ensenada to give rides at orphanage

The Matlock Family says they are going to help give 75 orphans from Mi Casa Esperanza Refuge Center rides around the short course track with their Polaris RZR UTVs during Children’s Day at Estero Beach Resort in Ensenada.

Generous race sponsors have donated apparel, PE equipment, and school supplies that will be giving the kids rides in the UTVs.

The family joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss their charity event in Mexico.