Matt Araiza’s attorney discusses evidence presented to DA





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza will not face criminal charges after being accused of gang-raping a woman while he attended San Diego State.

Araiza was named in a civil suit along with two of his former SDSU teammates. A then 17-year-old girl claims the group assaulted her while she went in and out of consciousness.

After the allegations against Araiza became public, he was released by the Bills.

However, on Wednesday, San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan announced she is not filing criminal charges against Araiza or his former teammates.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy was joined by Attorney Kerry Armstrong, representing Matt Araiza, for the details.