Matt Araiza’s Attorney: The truth has finally come out

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego State alumnus and former Buffalo Bills Punter, Matt Araiza, who was accused of rape last year, has broken his silence after prosecutors said he was not present during the alleged incident.

After the rape allegations were made, the Buffalo Bills dropped Araiza just two days after the allegations, which are now known to be false, were made.

In a statement to Pro Football Talk, Araiza said “I am deeply gratified for the thorough work of the DA’s office in San Diego and for all the witnesses that were willing to come forward to tell the truth. I am thankful that the facts of this case as provided by the witnesses will prove that what I have been saying from the beginning is in fact the truth.”

Araiza’s attorney, Dick Semerdjian, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the case, and how he proved Araiza’s innocence.

Yahoo Sports recently obtained a 200-page transcript of a meeting between the then 17-year-old accuser and a deputy district attorney last summer.

During which, the attorney concluded Araiza couldn’t have been present for the alleged attack, since he had left the house part an hour before it took place.

Furthermore, it was learned that the woman who accused Araiza had consensual sex with multiple men that night.

ESPN has obtained and reviewed over 1 hour and 41 minutes’ worth of audio from the Dec. 7, 2022, meeting attended by Amador, the woman, the woman’s attorney, district attorney investigator Ted Mansour and her selected victim advocate.

It is unclear at this time if an NFL team will sign Araiza now that he has been exonerated.

Araiza was nicknamed “Punt God,” and was expected to have a great career as a punter before these accusations were made public.