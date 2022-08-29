Matt Araiza’s family releases statement after gang rape allegations





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A civil lawsuit has been filed which alleges the rape of a 17-year-old girl by three SDSU football players in October of 2021.

“Punt God” Matt Araiza, is one of the three former SDSU football players being accused, and the only one to be drafted by an NFL team. All three are accused of rape, gender violence and false imprisonment.

In a statement, Araiza has already said, “The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed in the lawsuit or in the press. I look forward to quickly setting the record straight.”

Monday on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego, Araiza’s attorney Kerry Armstrong said the case will be back in the NFL soon, adding that he believes the case will end “to his benefit.” Armstrong’s full interview can be seen here.

Monday evening, Mr. and Mrs. Araiza, the parents of Matt Araiza, released a statement in reaction to the lawsuit:

The rule of law is innocent until proven guilty. That is not our experience. There has been war waged on our son. He has been tried and convicted in the media based on information released solely from the alleged victim and her attorney, much of it through social media. People have taken his information as factual, when it is not. We do not wish this experience on anyone, but question why our son is the only one receiving this kind of treatment by social media and national news media. The vitriol has been on him alone. He has been extorted, discriminated against, harassed and the subject of multiple and continuous threats of violence and death. He has been released from his job and our entire family continues to receive horrific threats of violence and death. We have all been canceled. Every member of our family. Salacious rumors grew as fact. There are multiple witness reports to deny the claims that are made against him. The legal system is designed to find the facts and make decisions. They should be allowed to do that.

San Diego State University Director of Athletics JD Wicker and Coach Brady Hoke condemned the allegations during a press conference about SDSU’s investigation into the incident.

I would like to add that when getting drilled with questions about the sexual assault. They said they had no further things to add unless it was about the game. And then walked out. — Allison Edmonds (@aedmondstv) August 29, 2022

Our newsroom just received this statement from the family of Matt Araiza. pic.twitter.com/YgjAGaPlNF — Brandon Stone (@BStoneKUSI) August 29, 2022