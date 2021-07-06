Aztecs Matt Bradley set to be a force to be reckoned with

Matt Bradley, a PAC-12 standout at Cal is one of the recent transfers to land at San Diego State.

While playing his last three seasons at Cal and racking up Pac-12 distinctions, boasting an impressive amount of career points logging nearly 1,300; it’s no wonder Bradley was one of the top ranked in the transfer portal.

Powerhouse programs like Gonzaga, USC, Kansas, and Kentucky all eyeing the guard, hear what made Bradley choose Aztecs, and why he is confident in his decision.

With their newest roster addition to an already talented squad, there’s no telling what statement the Aztecs could make this Fall.