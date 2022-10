Matt Gunderson calls for Resignations at SANDAG

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A recent audit of SANDAG’s spending reve3aled millions of dollars in funds had been redistributed outside the bounds of original contracts to certain, seemingly favored vendors.

Matt Gunderson (R), is running against incumbent Catherin Blakespear for 38th State Senate District. He called for multiple resignations within SANDAG while live on “Good Morning San Diego” in response to the recent developments.