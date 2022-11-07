Matt Gunderson defends against opponent’s false claims in 38th State Sen. race

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Matt Gunderson (R), is running against Catherine Blakespear for 38th State Senate District, and has called on her to resign from her position as Chair of SANDAG.

Blakespear has been Chair of SANDAG for both recent audits that found blatant abuse of taxpayer dollars, and has refused to speak to San Diegans about her failure to lead the agency.

The first audit SANDAG, in April, revealed abusive spending of taxpayer dollars on lavish filet mignon dinners, and other things. It was “common practice” for SANDAG members to use their taxpayer funded credit cards, even on their days off.

KUSI has routinely reached out to Catherine Blakespear to request an interview, but she has refused ever since our coverage of this first audit.