Matt Gunderson (R) narrowly defeats Catherine Blakespear in 38th State Senate primary





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The newly redrawn 38th State Senate District was a race KUSI followed closely, as two Democrats campaigned against a lone Republican.

The new district runs from southern Orange County through Oceanside, Carlsbad, Encinitas and Vista, all the way south to Carmel Valley, La Jolla, Pacific Beach and Mission Beach.

The three candidates vying for the 38th State Senate District are Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear (D), Joe Kerr (D) and Republican Matt Gunderson.

As you know, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear is also the Chair of SANDAG, and the person in charge as leaders of the organization were caught abusing taxpayer dollars to fund fancy dinners.

KUSI reached out to Mayor Blakespear multiple times, but she always declined to speak about the rampant abuse.

RELATED STORY: SANDAG leaders caught using taxpayer money to fund filet mignon dinners

The results of the primary election show Republican Matt Gunderson narrowly defeated Blakespear for first place, but the two will face off again in November for the seat.

Gunderson joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss his win, and once again share with voters why he believes he is the best candidate to represent the district.

Gunderson explained he will work full-time, and instead of leaving California for a low-tax state, Gunderson is staying to fight to save the place he calls home.

He added the number one problem in California is that “we are a one-party state,” and blasted Blakespear again for using a “Catherine Blakespear knows best” mentality instead of doing what’s best for the people.

Gunderson blasted Blakespear for failing to be “transparent and accountable for the decisions she makes,” calling her out for all the scandals that have resulted since she became Chair of SANDAG.

Thank you SD 38 for my first place finish! Together, we will stop the rise in crime, homelessness, and return local control to our communities! #gowithgunderson But did you see the shopping carts?? – https://t.co/aWUtcTkZg3 pic.twitter.com/wgaKg8JATd — Matt Gunderson (@GundersonForCA) June 9, 2022

First results are in!! Thank you to my family, friends, voters, and volunteers who have given us the opportunity to move onto the General Election for the 38th District! Together, we can end our epidemic of homelessness, preserve local control, and stop this rise in crime. pic.twitter.com/rHgffWN0b0 — Matt Gunderson (@GundersonForCA) June 8, 2022