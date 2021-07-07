Mattress fire at Mission Valley hotel displaces 1, causes $2,500 in damage

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A mattress caught fire early Wednesday morning at a Mission Valley hotel, displacing one person and causing an estimated $2,500 in damage, authorities said.

The blaze was reported shortly before 12:15 a.m. at the Handlery Hotel, 950 Hotel Circle North, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters found a mattress on fire in a room on the hotel’s third floor, fire officials said. Crews knocked down the flames and kept the fire contained to the room.

No injuries were reported.

One resident and one pet were displaced, but did not require assistance from the American Red Cross.

The fire caused an estimated $2,000 in damage to the structure and an estimated $500 in damage to the room’s contents.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.