Mattress Mack bets $3.4 million on the Tampa Bay Bucs to win Super Bowl LV

HOUSTON (KUSI) – Mattress Mack, owner of Gallery Furniture in Houston, Texas placed $3.4 million bet on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win Super Bowl LV.

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale discussed his bet with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego.