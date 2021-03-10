Mattress Mack excited that Texas has lifted COVID-19 restrictions and is open for business





(KUSI) – Texas is lifting a COVID-19 mask mandate that was imposed last summer on Wednesday and allowing restaurants and other businesses to return to 100% capacity.

The decision comes as governors across the U.S. have eased coronavirus restrictions. Texas has seen a sharp plunge in cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks.

Mattress Mack joined Good Morning San Diego now that the state of Texas is fully opened without any mask wearing mandates.

Mack said people can decide whether or not if they want to wear masks inside his furniture store.