Mattress Mack places $9.5M bet on Bengals in Super Bowl, largest mobile sports bet

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is betting big on the Cincinnati Bengals.

With $5 million, Mattress Mack has placed the largest Super Bowl best in history live on KPRC 2 New Today morning newscast on the morning of Feb. 11.

On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals will play against the Los Angeles Rams.

Mattress Mack himself joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss his historic bet.