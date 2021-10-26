Mattress Mack to receive $35.6 million payout if Houston Astros win the 2021 World Series

HOUSTON (KUSI) – The Houston Astros are back in the World Series, and that means Mattress Mack’s massive bet still has a chance to win.

Game 1 begins Tuesday night against the Atlanta Braves, and there is a lot on the line for both Mattress Mack and his customers.

Mack has placed a total of just over $3 million on the Astros to win the World Series, and if they win, ALL of his customers will get refunded on Tempur-Pedic mattresses they purchased from his store.

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale owns Gallery Furniture.

Since Mack placed the bets in about the middle of the MLB season, his potential payout is $38.9 million!

Mattress Mack discussed his bets and philanthropic activities with KUSI’s Mark Mathis on Good Morning San Diego.